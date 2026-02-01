Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic to become the youngest man to complete a career Grand Slam

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain reacts during the men's singles final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026.(AP Photo/Mark Baker)

MELBOURNE – Carlos Alcaraz is the youngest man ever to complete a career Grand Slam after securing the Australian Open title against Novak Djokovic, who had never lost in his 10 previous finals at Melbourne Park.

The top-ranked Alcaraz dropped the first set Sunday as Djokovic went out hard in pursuit of a record 25th major title, but he dug deep to win 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5.

Recommended Videos

As he was leaving the court, he signed the lens of the TV camera with a note of recognition: "Job finished. 4/4 Complete.”

The 22-year-old Spaniard scrambled to retrieve shots that usually would be winners for Djokovic, and he kept up intense pressure on his 38-year-old rival. There were extended rallies where each player hit enough brilliant shots to usually win a game, with neither player willing to give an inch or concede.

Once he secured victory, Alcaraz let his racket slip out of his hand and fell to the ground on his back, putting his hands to his head.

He stayed there for a few seconds before going to the net to shake hands with Djokovic. Both players exchanged a few words and Djokovic smiled as he congratulated Alcaraz. The new champion then ran to hug his coaches in the courtside chairs and later his dad and other team members in the stands.

After paying tribute to Djokovic for being an inspiration, Alcaraz turned to his support team. He parted ways with longtime coach Juan Carlos Ferrero at the end of last season and Samuel Lopez stepped up to head the team.

“Nobody knows how hard I’ve been working to get this trophy. I just chased this moment so much,” Alcaraz said. The pre-season was a bit of a rollercoaster emotionally.

“We just did the right work, you were pushing me every day to do all the right things,” he added. “I’m just really grateful for everyone I have in my corner right now.”

Djokovic joked about this showdown setting up a rivalry over the next 10 years with Alcaraz, but then said it was only right to hand the floor over to the new champion.

“First and foremost, congratulations to an amazing tournament and amazing couple of weeks,” Djokovic said at the trophy presentation. “What you’ve been doing, the best word to describe is historic, legendary, so congratulations. I wish the best of luck in the rest of your career.”

Both players were coming off grueling five-set semifinal wins and showed phenomenal fitness, athleticism and stamina for just over three hours in pursuit of their own historic achievements.

Neither player was willing to relent on the big points — and there were many of them. In the end, Alcaraz was able to convert 5 of the 16 breakpoints he set up. Djokovic converted two of his six.

Djokovic’s push for an unprecedented 25th Grand Slam singles title has now been blocked by Alcaraz or Jannik Sinner for nine majors.

Djokovic edged Sinner in the semifinals and was aiming to be the oldest man to win a Grand Slam title in the Open era, but didn’t quite make it against Alcaraz.

Rafa in the house

Djokovic and Rafael Nadal played some epic matches, including the longest match ever at the Australian Open in a five-set final that lasted almost six hours in 2012.

Nadal was watching from the stands on Sunday night, and both players addressed the 22-time major winner.

“I want to speak to the legendary Rafa, who is on the stands,” Djokovic said. “Obviously, it feels very weird to see you there and not here, you know?

“But thank you for being present. It’s too many Spanish legends... It felt like it was two against one tonight, you know, it wasn’t fair, but OK.”

Alcaraz said it was a privilege: “I know you were watching me when I was like 15, 14 years old, so it’s been a long time. But, yeah, for me, it’s such an honor playing in front of you.”

One for the ages

At 22 years and 272 days, Alcaraz is the youngest man to complete a set of all four major singles titles. He broke the mark set by Don Budge in the 1938 French championships, when he was 22 years and 363 days.

Alcaraz now has seven major titles — his first in Australia along with two each at Wimbledon and the French and U.S. Opens.

He's the ninth man to achieve the career Grand Slam, a list that also includes Djokovic, Nadal and Roger Federer.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis