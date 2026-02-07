10th annual Adam Ward Classic tips off with Salem hoops teams sweeping the night

SALEM, Va. – The 10th annual Adam Ward Classic tipped off Friday night, reuniting the basketball community in the Roanoke Valley while more importantly honoring the life of the photojournalist that was taken too soon.

The Salem girls team hosted Staunton River in what was a game full of career accolades. Emme Custer recorded her 500th career rebound while on the other side, Ailynn Macauley scored 24 points on her way to 1,000 career points. The Spartans pulled away in the second half, led by Gabby Crawley’s 25 points, to secure the 66-45 victory.

The Salem boys hosted Glenvar in the night cap of the opening session. The Highlanders were offering resistance at the start with Jaxon Bolling and Parker Doolan setting the tone, giving Glenvar a slim 6-5 lead.

But the Spartans responded with a 16-4 run to close the opening quarter. Tanner Overstsreet took over--scoring and facilitating as Salem rolled to the 85-52 home win.

Salem boys junior varsity also earned a 57-46 win over Glenvar.

Saturday’s schedule has been tweaked a bit due to one game being cancelled. See the updated schedule below.

SATURDAY’S SLATE:

11:45 A.M.: Floyd Co. vs. Parry McCluer

1:30 P.M.: Cave Spring vs. Lord Botetourt

3:15 P.M.: William Fleming vs. Woodgrove (Girls)

5:00 P.M.: Hidden Valley vs. John Handley

6:45 P.M.: Northside vs. Patrick Henry

8:30 P.M.: North Cross vs. William Fleming