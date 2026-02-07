Man United wins again to make it four in a row for new coach Michael Carrick

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes celebrates after scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Tottenham in Manchester, England, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

MANCHESTER – It's four Premier League wins in a row for Manchester United under Michael Carrick and a season that was unraveling just weeks ago now looks full of promise.

A 2-0 victory against Tottenham on Saturday extended Carrick's 100% start as head coach and will further strengthen his case to be given the job on a long-term basis.

It was the first time in two years that United has won four straight league games and boosted its hopes of a return to the lucrative Champions League.

Bryan Mbeumo and Bruno Fernandes scored in each half at Old Trafford in a game that saw Spurs reduced to 10 men after captain Cristian Romero was sent off in the 29th minute.

Carrick has transformed United's fortunes since he was parachuted in to replace the fired Ruben Amorim last month. Initially given a contract until the end of the season, his impressive impact will likely put him in serious contention to keep the job as the club's hierarchy consider its long-term plans.

United is fourth and after moving up to 44 points, the 20-time English champion has already exceeded last season's total of 42 points for the entire campaign.

