Adam Ward Classic wraps up with big wins from Floyd Co., William Fleming and more

SALEM, Va. – The 10th annual Adam Ward Classic wrapped up Saturday with a slate full of top tier matchups and top notch plays.

The day started with a gutsy 70-60 Floyd County win over Parry McCluer. Langtson Cook dropped 31 points for the Fightin’ Blues in the loss.

Cave Spring earned an overtime win over Lord Botetourt. Despite building a double-digit lead, the Knights faltered late allowing the Cavaliers a comeback opportunity. But Shawn Turner’s game-high 28 points helped seal the victory.

In the lone girls matchup of the night, William Fleming defeated Woodgrove, 58-33. While it was a slow start for the Lady Colonels who trailed 8-2 in the opening minutes, Chrishanti Henderson kept things afloat early by attacking the rim. From there, Fleming surged ahead.

In the night cap, the William Fleming boys had a top tier matchup with North Cross. A back and forth game early had the Colonels out front. That was before Antonio Mack attacked the rim with two ferocious dunks in the first half.

While those were highlight reel worthy plays, the Colonels never faltered and proved to get the slim 72-69 victory.

Other results from Saturday included:

-John Handley def. Hidden Valley, 66-57

-Patrick Henry def. Northside, 62-42