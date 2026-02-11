1st and 10 Trophy Tour | James River’s Gavin Binns

BUCHANAN, Va. – The 1st and 10 Trophy Tour is winding down, with just a handful of awards still to be handed out. One of the latest stops was at James River High School, where senior running back Gavin Binns was recognized for a standout season.

Listed at 5-foot-8, Binns delivered big performances all fall. His signature game came in Week 3, when he rushed 19 times for 303 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Knights to a 35-7 win over Parry McCluer. Binns went on to finish his senior season with more than 2,000 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns, earning all-district, all-region and now 1st and 10 honors.

“What made it special was coach believed in me enough to give me the ball,” Binns said. “My line created lanes so I could do my thing and get those 300 yards. I just remember that night as a special one. They beat us the year before, so it was kind of a revenge game, too.”

James River’s coaching staff said the offense began to take shape early in the season, with Binns at the center of its identity.

“Around Week 2 or Week 3, we started to find our identity offensively, and Gavin was the focal point of that,” a coach said. “It was going to be run the football. He became a great practice player and a kid who competed on Friday nights. By the midpoint of the season, we couldn’t get him the ball enough.”

In addition to football, Binns is a standout track athlete at James River and is still deciding where he will continue his athletic career in college.