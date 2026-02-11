Canadian Olympic team is 'heartbroken' by deadly school shooting in British Columbia

This grab from video shows students exiting the Tumbler Ridge school after deadly shootings, in British Columbia, Canada, Tuesday Feb. 10, 2026. (Jordon Kosik via AP)

MILAN – The Canadian Olympic Committee said it is “heartbroken” by a school shooting in British Columbia that left at least seven people dead and many others wounded.

Team Canada issued a statement at the Milan Cortina Olympics on Wednesday, the morning after the deadly shooting at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School.

“We are heartbroken by the news of the horrific school shooting that occurred in British Columbia. Our thoughts are with the families who have lost loved ones, those who are injured, and the entire Tumbler Ridge community. Team Canada stands with everyone affected as they navigate difficult days ahead," the statement said.

Canadian authorities said Tuesday that there were 10 deaths in total. The school shooting left seven dead, authorities said, while two more people were found dead at a nearby home. A woman who police believe to be the shooter also was killed.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said more than 25 people were injured, including two who were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

