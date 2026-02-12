1st and 10 Trophy Tour | Craig County’s Carter Calfee

NEW CASTLE, Va. – The 1st and 10 Trophy Tour made a stop at Craig County High School, celebrating a student-athlete that helped the program put together a historic 2025 season.

The Rockets delivered one of the most memorable campaigns in school history, highlighted by a perfect 8-0 start and a landmark victory over Bath County.

That defining moment came in Week 9, when senior Carter Calfee produced another electrifying performance. Calfee rushed 11 times for 155 yards and two touchdowns, leading Craig County to its first win against Bath County since 2014 and securing the program’s first-ever 8-0 start.

Calfee capped his senior season with more than 1,400 rushing yards and 23 total touchdowns, while also making an impact on special teams.

“It was a big win for us,” Calfee said. “That was one we really wanted at the start of the year. Everything came together. We all played hard and were able to come away with the victory. It was a great night.”

Craig County coach Jimmy Fisher praised Calfee’s leadership both on and off the field.

“He’s just been a leader in the classroom, in everything he does,” Fisher said. “Prayer on the flagpole on Wednesday mornings, FFA, in the weight room — he set an example for the younger guys to follow. Hopefully someone will pick up his mantle and carry that banner forward.”

Calfee’s football career will continue at Ferrum College, where he has committed to play linebacker.