VMI releases 2026 football schedule

LEXINGTON, Va. — VMI Athletics and VMI Keydets football announced the program’s 2026 football schedule Wednesday, highlighted by the Keydets’ first-ever “Week Zero” game and a trip to in-state foe Virginia Tech Hokies football.
VMI is scheduled to play five home games in 2026, including four Southern Conference matchups. Last year, the Keydets finished 1-11 with their only win coming against Ferrum.
Recommended Videos
Their schedule is as follows:
August 29 - @ Idaho St (Week Zero)
September 5 - @ Virginia Tech
September 12 - Bucknell
September 19 - @ Davidson
September 26 - @ Samford
*October 3 – Mercer
October 10 - BYE
October 17 - @ Wofford
*October 24 - ETSU
*October 31 - @ Chattanooga
*November 7 - @ Tennessee Tech
*November 14 - The Citadel
*November 21 – Furman
*Denotes SoCon game