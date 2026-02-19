Skip to main content
VMI releases 2026 football schedule

VMI Football. (WSLS)

LEXINGTON, Va. — VMI Athletics and VMI Keydets football announced the program’s 2026 football schedule Wednesday, highlighted by the Keydets’ first-ever “Week Zero” game and a trip to in-state foe Virginia Tech Hokies football.

VMI is scheduled to play five home games in 2026, including four Southern Conference matchups. Last year, the Keydets finished 1-11 with their only win coming against Ferrum.

Their schedule is as follows:

August 29 - @ Idaho St (Week Zero)

September 5 - @ Virginia Tech

September 12 - Bucknell

September 19 - @ Davidson

September 26 - @ Samford

*October 3 – Mercer

October 10 - BYE

October 17 - @ Wofford

*October 24 - ETSU

*October 31 - @ Chattanooga

*November 7 - @ Tennessee Tech

*November 14 - The Citadel

*November 21 – Furman

*Denotes SoCon game

