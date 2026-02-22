Rural Retreat, Glenvar, Staunton River shine at VHSL Wrestling Championships

SALEM, Va. – State wrestling champions were crowned Saturday night as the Virginia High School League championships wrapped up at the Salem Civic Center, with several area teams and athletes delivering standout performances across multiple classifications.

In Class 2, Glenvar’s Yetzer brothers tried to make a difference for the Highlanders. At the 113 weight class, Nick Yetzer dropped a 4-1 decision to Poquoson’s Kam Harrell, finishing as the state runner-up. Jack Yetzer, provided the Highlanders program a big moment, pinning Marion’s Caden Hash at the 2:32 mark to capture the 106-pound title. Glenvar finished third in the team standings with two individual champions.

Staunton River paced local teams in Class 3, placing third overall. At 165 pounds, Lawson Ayers claimed the state championship with a 12-3 decision over Liberty Christian Academy’s Clark Carey, using two early take-downs to control the match.

Christiansburg followed closely in fourth place. Brady Hand delivered a dominant performance at 150 pounds, pinning Staunton River’s Owen Borden just 1:19 into the match to secure his fourth career state title.

“Coming down from a discouraged program like Christiansburg, pretty good to get back on track,” said Hand. “We’ve got plenty of state champs coming along so I hope they get their moments.”

In Class 1, Rural Retreat dominated, capturing the team championship with three individual champions and 11 total placers, snapping Grundy’s 10-year run of team titles. At 126 pounds, Caleb Gibson earned a 10-0 major decision over Parry McCluer’s Brody Julian. Chaz Penwright sealed another title at 157, scoring a 4-1 sudden-victory win over Mathews’ Ivan Schaible.

“You know, they’ve been working since last season for this,” said Rural Retreat coach Cade Rouse. “Grundy’s always been at the top, and it’s sad to see them go, but we wanted it and we worked to earn it. Just go take what you earned.”

Virginia Beach hosted Classes 4 thru 6. In Class 4, Salem finished fourth overall with one state champion in Jake James , while Blacksburg placed 10th behind Takoda Parker’s title at 106 pounds.

In Class 5, William Fleming finished seventh, highlighted by two runner-up performances from Jovanny Gonzalez and Zion Baskerville. Franklin County placed 17th with one state runner-up.

For more information on Classes 1-3, click here.

For more information on Classes 4-6, click here.