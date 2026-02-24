Roanoke College releases 2026 football schedule

Salem, Virginia – Roanoke College is gearing up for its 2026 football season, and on Tuesday, the Maroons released their schedule for the upcoming season.

The season will kick off Saturday, Sept. 5, at Virginia University of Lynchburg. The Maroons will return home the following week to face Greensboro College before a Sept. 19 bye and a road trip to Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 26.

Roanoke will begin Old Dominion Athletic Conference play Oct. 3 at Guilford College and host Hampden-Sydney College the next week. Conference road games follow at Shenandoah University on Oct. 17, with back-to-back home games against Averett University and Bridgewater College.

The Maroons will close out the regular season with a trip to defending ODAC champion Randolph-Macon College on Nov. 7 and a home finale Nov. 14 against Washington & Lee University.

Ticket information, including pricing and the start of sales for the home games, will be released in the coming months, the program said.

Roanoke finished the 2025 season — its first since reinstating varsity football — with a 5-4 overall record and a 4-4 mark in Old Dominion Athletic Conference play.