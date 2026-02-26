Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
54º
Join Insider
Trending
19-year-old dead after single-vehicle crash in Radford Wednesday
Roanoke Police block off part of Williamson Road near Walgreens due to reported gas leak
Roanoke City schools: proposed cuts could end activity buses, trim Plato, eliminate 150+ roles
Major changes coming to parts of Rocky Mount following $800,000 grant
The Current

Sports

Golden Knights sit 5 from Olympic gold-medal game in NHL return against Kings

Dan Greenspan

Associated Press

1 / 3
Canada's Mark Stone (61) challenges with Finland's Olli Maatta (3) during a men's ice hockey semifinal game between Canada and Finland at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Canada's Mitch Marner warms up before a men's ice hockey gold medal game between Canada and the United States at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
United States' Jack Eichel celebrates with teammates after defeating Canada in a men's ice hockey gold medal game between Canada and the United States at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Canada's Mark Stone (61) challenges with Finland's Olli Maatta (3) during a men's ice hockey semifinal game between Canada and Finland at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

LOS ANGELES – The Vegas Golden Knights were without five players from the Olympic gold medal-game Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Kings in the NHL's return from a three-week break.

Having already ruled out center Jack Eichel and defenseman Noah Hanifin from the champion United States, the Golden Knights traveled without Canadian forwards Mark Stone and Mitch Marner and defenseman Shea Theodore.

Recommended Videos

“Well, it’s a challenge to the group, and it’s an opportunity for others, so we still got 20 NHL players in our lineup,” Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Obviously, less room for error when you’re missing some real difference-makers.”

The United States beat Canada 2-1 in overtime in Milan on Sunday. Eichel, Stone and Marner are Vegas’ top three point producers, Theodore and Hanifin lead Vegas defensemen in ice time and points.

Eichel and Hanifin will join up with the Golden Knights in Washington and are expected to play against the Capitals on Friday night. Cassidy expressed optimism Stone, Marner and Theodore will make the trip from Las Vegas to the East Coast and also be available Friday.

Vegas does have reinforcements coming into the lineup with forwards Brandon Saad (undisclosed) and Colton Sissions (upper body) and defenseman Brayden McNabb (upper body) all having been activated off injured reserve Tuesday.

The Golden Knights have a four-point lead over the second-place Edmonton Oilers in the Pacific Division. Vegas will play 18 games over the next 35 days.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.