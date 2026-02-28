Signing Day with the James River Knights

BUCHANAN, Va. – Four student-athletes from James River High School signed their college letters of intent this week, continuing their academic and athletic careers at the next level.

Caitlyn Downey will join the cheerleading program at Roanoke College.

Jack Beheler, a 6-foot-6 lineman, will take his football talents to William & Mary.

Twins Gavin and Kaia Binns also made their commitments to Bridgewater College. Gavin, a 1st and 10 honoree, will compete in both football and track for the Eagles, while Kaia will run track.

The signing ceremony celebrated the accomplishments of all four athletes as they prepare to begin their collegiate careers.