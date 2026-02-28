VHSL Regional Championships: Chatham, Salem girls grab region crowns

ROANOKE, Va. – Region champions were crowned in high school hoops Friday night. In Region 2C, undefeated Chatham pulled away from Liberty for the 58-38 victory. Jakiyah Giggets had a game-high 27 points.

The Salem girls earned the Region 4D title. The Spartans found themselves trailing at halftime for the first time this season, 24-20. But a strong second half helped them close out the 53-35 win over the Charlottesville Black Knights. It’s the third consecutive season the two programs met in the region final.

“I’m proud of our team,” said Salem head coach Scott Jester. “You know, this is the first time all season we’ve been down at halftime. And we just kept fighting.And we knew our defense would carry us through. And some shots would start falling.We did a good job of that in the second half.”

The William Fleming Lady Colonels had to go on the road to Glen Allen but had no problems claiming the Region 5C title, 53-33. Amari Worsham finished with 17 points while Shyanne Tate scored 16 points.

Boys Region Finals results:

-Region 2C: Floyd Co. def. Nelson Co., 53-44

-Region 3C: LCA def. Western Albemarle, 46-41

-Region 4D: John Handley def. E.C. Glass, 60-58

*Both teams in the matchups above advance to state quarterfinals

Boys Region Semifinals results:

-Region 3D: Hidden Valley def. Abingdon, 67-56

Christiansburg def. William Byrd, 59-51

-Region 1C: Parry McCluer def. Auburn, 75-58

Fort Chiswell def. Grayson Co., 66-52

Boys VISAA Region Semifinals results:

-Division II: Miller School def. North Cross, 45-31

-Division III: Stuart Hall def. Roanoke Catholic, 71-52