Washington and Lee Women Capture Third ODAC Title in Four Seasons

SALEM, Va. (March 1, 2026) — The No. 4-ranked Washington and Lee University women’s basketball team claimed its third Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship in four seasons Sunday, topping Randolph-Macon College 67-56 at the Salem Civic Center.

The Generals (28-0) built an early lead and pulled away in the second half behind a standout performance from senior forward Mary Schleusner, who led all scorers with 31 points and 18 rebounds. Schleusner also added two blocks and a steal, anchoring a balanced offensive attack that included 12 points from teammate Sarah Zimmerman.

Washington and Lee led 43-31 at the start of the fourth quarter and maintained control down the stretch, capped by an 11-0 run that sealed the victory. The Generals’ defense pressured Randolph-Macon into turnovers that translated into key transition points.

Randolph-Macon (21-7) was paced by Sam Smith’s 18 points and eight rebounds, but couldn’t overcome Washington and Lee’s depth and efficiency.

The title is the Generals’ third in four seasons and marks their fifth consecutive appearance in the NCAA Division III Tournament. Washington and Lee will await its NCAA tournament seed when the field is announced later this week.