Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
70º
Join Insider
BREAKING NEWS

Sports

Lou Holtz, college football staple who coached Notre Dame to 1988 national title, dies at 89

Eric Olson And Tom Coyne

Associated Press

1 / 5
FILE - Arkansas coach Lou Holtz is carried by his players after defeating Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game, Jan. 2, 1978, in Miami, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sandlin, File)
FILE - Notre Dame's head coach Lou Holtz and the Fighting Irish walk onto the field of the Los Angeles Coliseum to warm up for an NCAA college football game against Southern California Saturday, Nov. 30, 1996 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File)
FILE - Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz and his team players await before the start of their game against Japan's national American football team at the Notre Dame Japan Bowl in Tokyo, Saturday, July 25, 2009. (AP Photo/Junji Kurokawa, File)
FILE - Notre Dame head coach Lou Holtz carries away the National College Champion Trophy following a news conference in Tempe, Ariz. in this Jan. 3, 1989 photo. (AP Photo/Rob Schmacher, File)
FILE - Former football coach Lou Holtz smiles after receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Donald Trump, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Copyright 1978 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

FILE - Arkansas coach Lou Holtz is carried by his players after defeating Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game, Jan. 2, 1978, in Miami, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sandlin, File)

Lou Holtz, the College Football Hall of Fame coach who led Notre Dame to the 1988 national championship and won 249 games over 33 seasons at six schools, has died. He was 89.

Notre Dame announced on Wednesday that Holtz died in Orlando, Florida, surrounded by his family. Spokeswoman Katy Lonergan said a cause of death was not provided by the family.

Recommended Videos

Holtz became the first and so far only coach to lead six different teams to bowl games during a career in which he compiled a record of 249-132-7. He still ranks 10th all-time in career victories by a Football Bowl Subdivision coach, eighth all-time with 388 games coached.

At Notre Dame, he went 100-30-2 in 11 seasons producing both the third-highest win total in school history and the second-highest loss total.

Holtz won at every stop — except for a brief stint in the NFL.

He didn't just win games, either. The diminutive coach captivated fans with his occasionally fiery sideline demeanor, his self-deprecating wit and folksy phrases all while demanding excellence, on and off the field, from his much larger players.

Holtz became such a popular personality that after coaching his last game, in 2004 with South Carolina, he parlayed that into a broadcasting career and motivational speaking.

___

AP Sports Writer Michael Marot contributed to this report.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.