VHSL Indoor Track Championships: Lord Botetourt boys, Heritage girls grab team titles

LYNCHBURG, Va. – VHSL Classes 3 and 4 indoor track championships wrapped up Tuesday afternoon at Liberty University. A number of our local high school teams and individual student-athletes earned state championships.

We start in Class 3 where the Lord Botetourt boys earned the team title after scoring 59 points. Eric Duncan and Ethan Thorne had a 1-2 finish in the 1600 meter run. Duncan clocking a time of 4:19.02. Thorne had a time of 4:19.33. In the 3200 meter run, Thorne placed first with a run of 9:24.02. Duncan came third at 9:34.28. The Cavaliers earned more points with Triston Graves and Caleb Miller placing in the 55 meter hurdles.

Notable individual Boys Class 3 results:

55m Dash: Alex Dunn (Rustburg) 1st place, 6.39

1000m Run: Cole Boone (Pulaski Co.) 1st place, 2:24.37

55m Hurdles: Alex Dunn (Rustburg) 1st place, 7.34 (record)

4 x 200 Relay: LCA 1st place, 1:30.01

High Jump: Hassane Doucoure (Cave Spring) 1st place, 6′8″

Pole Vault: Carson Davis (Northside) 1st place, 15′00″

On the girls side of Class 3, Heritage claimed the team title after scoring a blistering 102.5 points. Eliana Bradner paced the Pioneers with multiple individual crowns in the 500 meter dash (1:17.36) and the 55 meter hurdles (8.33). Bradner was also part of the Pioneers 4 x 400 meter relay championship team along with Austin Crawford, Aiyanna Johnson and Jaliah Porter. The foursome clocked a time meet record time of 4:01.13. Bradner went on to win the triple jump title (37′6″) and placed second in the long jump (17′11.25″)

Notable individual Girls Class 3 results:

3200m run: Kiera Lowman (Alleghany) 2nd place, 10:48.70

High Jump: Lucy Kochenderfer (Hidden Valley) 1st place, 5′4″

In Class 4 Boys action, Jefferson Forest was our highest scoring local team finishing third with a total of 37 points. Jonathan Fernandez placed 5th in the 55 meter dash (6.59 seconds). David Hiss was 8th in the 1000 meter run (2:36.60). Cameron Preite was 2nd in the 1600 meter run (4:23.62) and 3rd in the 3200 meter run (9:31.28). JF’s team of Cameron Preite, Jeremiah Milhorn, David Hiss and Macon Smith placed 1st in the 4 x 800 meter relay with a time of 7:59.22.

Notable individual Boys Class 4 results:

55m Hurdles: Davon Jones (Salem) 3rd, 7.68 sec.

4 x 200 Relay: Salem 3rd (1:31.91)

Pole Vault: AJ Thomas (Amherst Co.) 2nd, 15′6″

On the girls side of Class 4, Blacksburg earned the team championship with a score of 89.5. Tamoy Douglas and Mirabella Garza placed 3rd and 5th in the 55 meter dash. Garza also turned a 3rd place finish in the 55 meter hurdles (8.34 seconds), 3rd in the 500 meter dash (1:15.30) and 3rd in the triple jump (36′6.75″) Tess Dickhans placed 4th in the 1000 meter run (2:58.35). Lola Olsen, Penny Griggs and Harper Olsen had a 4-5-6 finish in the 1600 meter run. In the 3200 meter run, Ruthie Delapp, Lola Olsen and Harper Olsen placed 11th, 12th and 13th respectively. Blacksburg’s 4 x 200 meter relay team (Lilly Ballowe, Tamoy Douglas, Josie Marshall and Lena Tyhurst) placed 2nd with a time of 1:44.71. But the Bruins turned heads by claiming first in the 4 x 400 meter relay with a time of 4:04.97 (Lilly Ballowe, Lena Tyhurst, Charis Krouscas and Tess Dickhans) and the 4 x 800 meter relay with a meet record time of 9:21.27 (Penny Griggs, Lola Olsen, Harper Olsen, Tess Dickhans). Garza, Ballowe and Jayla Bandy also placed in the long jump competition. Kensington Jones (4th) and Molly Lyon (15th) placed in the shot put competition.

Notable individual Girls Class 4 results:

Pole Vault: Megyn Tweedy 1st, 10′00″

For a deeper look into complete Class 3 results, click here.

For a deeper look into complete Class 4 results, click here.