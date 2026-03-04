VHSL State Hoops: Boys and Girls State Quarterfinals

Tuesday opened up the VHSL boys and girls basketball state quarterfinal round, with many teams advancing closer to a state championship.

On the boys side, Fort Chiswell advances to the Class 1 semifinals after a 74-47 win against Twin Springs, while Perry McCluer fell against Patrick Henry 67-61.

Both Class 2 teams, Floyd County and Nelson County, also fell in the first round, with Floyd County losing by three against Graham (59-56) and Nelson County falling to Central Wise 59-50.

Hidden Valley boys were shocked by Western Albemarle 62-54, while Liberty Christian topped Christiansburg 56-46 despite some late game drama.

Perhaps the most shocking result of the night was in Class 4, where E.C. Glass fell to Heritage 66-57, which was Glass’ first loss of the entire season.

On the girls side, Galax took down Grundy 66-40 while George Wythe handles Honaker 53-37, setting up for a rematch of last Saturday’s matchup between the two.

In Class 2, Chatham was taken down at the buzzer 45-44 in what was their only loss of the season, while Liberty also fell, 81-64. Class 3 saw Staunton River dropping to Spotswood 64-42.

Salem showed out on both sides of the floor, as their Class 4 quarterfinal ended in a decisive 69-38 win for the Spartans. As for Class 5, Fleming girls hoops took down Massaponax 54-30, setting up a date with Princess Anne.

Each state semifinal game will be played on Friday, March 6th.