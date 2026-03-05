Ferrum earns Conference Carolinas honors

FERRUM, Va. – Competing in its first season as a Division II program, the Ferrum Panthers men’s basketball program earned Conference Carolinas honors.

Senior guard Gerren Jones was named an all-conference first team honoree. He’s leading the Panthers in scoring averaging 22.6 points per game.

Named to the all-conference third team, Rodrigo Farias. The Queens, New York native averages 16.3 points per game and is shooting 39% from the floor, 37% from behind the arc, and 83% from the free-throw line. He has scored 20 or more points seven times.

The Conference Carolinas Coach of the Year, Ferrum’s Patrick Corrigan. He’s guided the Panthers to a 16-10 overall record, including a 14-6 league mark, and a third-place finish in the Conference Carolinas regular-season standings. While Ferrum was picked to finish last in the 16-team men’s basketball preseason poll, the team earned the No. 3 seed and a bye into the quarterfinals of the Conference Carolinas Tournament.