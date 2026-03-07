NHL-leading Avalanche win 5-4 in shootout to end Stars' franchise-record 10-game winning streak

Colorado Avalanche center Parker Kelly (17) celebrates his goal with teammate right wing Valeri Nichushkin during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks Tuesday, March 3, 2026, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

DALLAS – Valeri Nichushkin scored with 15 seconds remaining in regulation, then made one of NHL-leading Colorado's two shots in a shootout to beat Dallas 5-4 on Friday night, ending the Stars' franchise-record winning streak at 10 games.

Martin Necas had a goal and three assists for the Avalanche, then made the victory-clinching shot in the shootout after Nichushkin went first.

The Avalanche still had an extra skater on the ice — after Stars captain Jamie Benn had missed an open net on his shot with just over a minute left in regulation — when Nichushkin's 13th goal tied it. Nichushkin had shots ricochet off both posts earlier in the third period.

Jake Oettinger had 25 saves for the Stars and Scott Wedgewood, his former backup in Dallas, stopped all 10 shots he faced throughout overtime before denying former teammates Jason Robertson and Matt Duchene in the shootout.

Wedgewood took over in net for the Avs after Benn’s goal 1:52 into the second period put Dallas up 4-2 after only 11 shots against Mackenzie Blackwood.

Wyatt Johnston, Miro Heiskanen and Justin Hryckowian each had a goal and an assist for the Stars, who hadn’t lost since Jan. 22. Their 86 points rank second in the NHL, seven behind their Central Division rival.

Nathan MacKinnon scored his NHL-leading 42nd goal only 12 seconds into a power play, and with just a second left in the first period, to get the Avs within 3-2. He also had two assists, while Cale Makar had a goal and an assist.

The game came hours after the trade deadline and the Avs reacquiring center Nazem Kadri, who was part of their 2022 title run. Kadri didn’t play and neither did the Stars’ additions this week: 6-foot-8 defenseman Tyler Myers from Vancouver and left wing Michael Bunting from Nashville.

Avalanche: Play at home Sunday against Minnesota, the third-place team behind the Avs and Stars in the Central Division — and Western Conference.

Stars: Host Chicago on Sunday.

