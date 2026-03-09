De Ridder Earns First-Team All-ACC Honors as conference releases awards

Virginia's Thijs De Ridder (28) handles the ball as Duke's Cameron Boozer (12) and Maliq Brown (6) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

Virginia forward Thijs De Ridder earned first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors and a spot on the league’s All-Rookie team, highlighting a group of Cavaliers recognized Monday when the ACC announced its postseason awards.

Virginia center Ugonna Onyenso was also honored, earning a place on the ACC All-Defensive team after anchoring one of the conference’s most effective defensive units.

De Ridder has emerged as Virginia’s top offensive threat during the Cavaliers’ 27–4 season. The freshman ranks 15th in the ACC in scoring at 15.9 points per game while shooting 51.3% from the field, ninth-best in the conference. He also averages 6.3 rebounds per game, placing 17th in the league.

The 6-foot-8 forward has scored in double figures in 24 games this season, including 11 performances of at least 20 points. His best outing came in a 32-point performance on the road against Notre Dame Fighting Irish men’s basketball, and he has recorded three double-doubles.

De Ridder was named ACC Player of the Week and Rookie of the Week on Feb. 2 after averaging 24.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and two assists in road victories over Notre Dame Fighting Irish men’s basketball and Boston College Eagles men’s basketball.

Onyenso led Virginia’s rim protection, helping the Cavaliers finish the regular season averaging a nation-leading 6.2 blocked shots per game as a team. The 7-footer led the ACC and ranked sixth nationally with 2.6 blocks per game. He posted eight blocks against Butler Bulldogs men’s basketball and recorded four or more blocks in nine games this season, while finishing with multiple blocks in 20 contests.

Across the state, Virginia Tech Hokies men’s basketball forward Amani Hansberry received honorable mention All-ACC recognition.

League awards were dominated by Duke Blue Devils men’s basketball, where freshman star Cameron Boozer was named ACC Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year. Teammate Maliq Brown earned Defensive Player of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year honors.

Boozer was joined on the All-ACC first team by Caleb Wilson of North Carolina Tar Heels men’s basketball, Ebuka Okorie of Stanford Cardinal men’s basketball, Malik Reneau of Miami Hurricanes men’s basketball and De Ridder.

Jon Scheyer of Duke Blue Devils men’s basketball was voted ACC Coach of the Year. Jai Lucas of Miami finished second in the voting, followed by Virginia coach Ryan Odom.

Virginia guard Jacari White finished second in voting for Sixth Man of the Year behind Brown.

Second-seeded Virginia Cavaliers men’s basketball will open play in the quarterfinals of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday at Spectrum Center in Charlotte. The Cavaliers will face either NC State, Stanford or Pitt. Tipoff is scheduled for noon.