Arozarena unloads vulgar rant about Seattle teammate Cal Raleigh after WBC handshake snub

Associated Press

Mexico's Randy Arozarena doubles during the first inning of a World Baseball Classic game against Brazil, Sunday, March 8, 2026, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
United States pitcher Garrett Whitlock, right, and catcher Cal Raleigh celebrate after the team's victory over Mexico in a World Baseball Classic game, Monday, March 9, 2026, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Mexico's Randy Arozarena doubles during the first inning of a World Baseball Classic game against Brazil, Sunday, March 8, 2026, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

HOUSTON – Randy Arozarena had vulgar words for Seattle teammate Cal Raleigh after he was left hanging at the World Baseball Classic.

Arozarena, a two-time All-Star outfielder, seemingly lashed out at Raleigh after the Team USA catcher did not accept a handshake before an at-bat in the United States’ 5-3 win over Mexico.

Speaking to Mexican journalist Luis Gilbert in Spanish, Arozarena said Raleigh “has to thank God that he has nice parents, well educated,” and said he recently hugged them during a friendly greeting at the team hotel.

He then used profane Cuban and Mexican slang to insult Raleigh before pivoting to English and saying Raleigh could shove his “good to see you” in his rear. Arozarena was born in Cuba but defected to Mexico to pursue an MLB career.

Arozarena had reached down to greet Raleigh in his catcher's squat at home plate, and Raleigh declined to offer his hand back. Raleigh appeared to say something to Arozarena during the exchange at the plate that could have set off the Mexican star.

Arozarena appeared to be visibly upset at Raleigh, though it wasn’t totally clear if he was just having fun at his teammates’ expense. The pair have been teammates since Arozarena was traded from Tampa Bay to Seattle during the 2024 season.

Aaron Judge hit a two-run homer and Roman Anthony added a three-run drive in a big third inning to lead the United States to the win. The U.S. improved to 3-0 and will meet Italy (2-0) on Tuesday night, seeking to secure a spot in the quarterfinals in Houston this weekend.

Jarren Duran homered twice for Mexico (2-1), which will face Italy on Wednesday night in the last game of Group B play.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

