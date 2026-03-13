'Complete absurdity:' Usyk hits out at softening stance toward Russian athletes, plans Fury fight

FILE - Ukraine's boxer Oleksandr Usyk attends a press conference in Wembley stadium in London, Thursday, July 17, 2025, ahead of the boxing fight between Britain's Daniel Dubois and Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, file)

MANCHESTER – The world of sport appears to be softening the hardline stance it took when Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

Russian athletes are back competing under their own flag at the Paralympics. FIFA president Gianni Infantino said the international ban on Russian soccer teams “has not achieved anything.” And his counterpart at the International Olympic Committee, Kirsty Coventry, insists all athletes should be allowed to “compete freely."

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Oleksandr Usyk remains as resolute as ever.

“My opinion has not changed — this should not be happening," the Ukrainian heavyweight world boxing champion told The Associated Press. "People who support the killing of others, the bombing of civilian cities, hospitals, schools, and everything else should not have the right to take part in the Olympic Games.”

Usyk has been a defiant symbol of his country's strength during the conflict, establishing himself as the most dominant heavyweight of his era. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers in history as a unified champion at two weights.

He proudly wraps himself in his country's flag after each win — a show of solidarity toward his compatriots fighting on the home front.

No surprise, then, that he has strong views on Russia's readmission to the world of elite sport.

The Russian national anthem has rung out at gold medal ceremonies at the Paralympics in Milan Cortina for the first time in more than a decade.

Russian athletes have previously been allowed to compete as as individual neutral athletes during the ban. But a speech by Coventry, the new IOC president, during the Winter Olympics last month was widely interpreted as paving the way to Russia taking part in the Los Angeles Summer Games in 2028.

She said athletes should not by held back "by the politics or divisions of their governments.”

Her comments appear to be the direction of travel in the world of sport.

In an interview with Sky News last month Infantino said world soccer's governing body FIFA should “definitely” look at lifting its ban on Russia.

The 39-year-old Usyk says sport should continue to take a stand.

“The Olympic Games were created as games of peace,” he said. "But now someone who kills on another person’s orders and launches missiles at another country is allowed to take part in sport — that is complete absurdity.

“If somebody is even following the orders of his commander-in-chief to go and fight, then they cannot also go to sports competitions and represent their country there. Let them continue being a soldier. Because in the evening they are killing, and in the morning they compete as athletes. That simply doesn’t add up.”

The undefeated Usyk returns to the ring against kickboxer Rico Verhoeven in Egypt on May 23.

Further down the line he wants a trilogy fight with Tyson Fury - who recently announced his comeback from retirement - having already beaten the British boxer twice.

“In my head, Tyson Fury, it’s the last dance,” he said.

Both fights with Fury were in Saudi Arabia, which has established itself as a stage for elite sport, such as F1, tennis and the soccer World Cup in 2034.

The Iran war, however, has caused disruption in the Middle East.

Iran has made retaliatory strikes in the region and there is uncertainty over whether a soccer match between Argentina and Spain in Qatar later this month can go ahead amid the widening crisis.

An ATP Challenger Tour tennis event in the United Arab Emirates was canceled after players fled the court when a nearby oil terminal was reportedly hit by a drone attack.

“Given the situation currently unfolding in the world, my task is simply to be ready for what I am preparing for,” said Usyk, regarding fighting again in Saudi Arabia. “Then the organizers will decide where it can be held — where they can stage this show so that it is safe for all participants and spectators.”

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Associated Press reporter Illia Novikov in Kyiv contributed to this report.

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James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

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AP Sports: https://apnews.com/sports