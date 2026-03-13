Virginia Tech declines invitation to NIT

Virginia Tech falls to Wake Forest in the opening round of the ACC Tournament (ACC/Allie Lawhon)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – In a social media post Friday afternoon, the Virginia Tech men’s basketball program has declined the opportunity to play in the 2026 National Invitation Tournament.

The team cited it’s current health status and the need to allow student-athletes to focus on recovery and prepare for potential professional careers.

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The Hokies season came to an end in the first round of the ACC Tournament earlier this week, a 95-89 overtime loss to Wake Forest. A disappointing end to what was supposed to be a promising 2025-2026 season that included a roster of core returners and key additions with the likes of Amani Hansberry and Neoklis Avdalas.

Virginia Tech finished with a 19-13 record, 8-10 in ACC play.