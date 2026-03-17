Hockey Hall of Fame has Olympic artifacts. Jack Hughes wants his golden goal puck

United States' Jack Hughes celebrates after scoring the winning goal against Canada during the overtime period of the men's ice hockey gold medal game at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

TORONTO, ONT – The Hockey Hall of Fame this week unveiled a new showcase of artifacts from the Milan Cortina Olympics, including the pucks scored by Jack Hughes to win gold for the U.S. men and Megan Keller for the U.S. women, each in overtime against Canada.

Hughes told ESPN on Tuesday that he wants the puck so he can give it to his father, Jim. The New Jersey Devils center previously said when asked about the puck during other media appearances that had no idea where it was other than that it wasn't in his possession.

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The Hall of Fame has had it all along.

“These donated items represent defining moments on the world’s biggest stage and carry powerful stories of national pride and hockey history at its highest level,” Hall of Fame President and CEO Jamie Dinsmore said in a statement Monday about the Olympic showcase. “The Olympics ’26 display will help ensure that these unforgettable Olympic moments are preserved for our guests from around the world to experience.”

A stick from American Brady Tkachuk and gloves from teammate Jack Eichel, along with jerseys from Canada captain Sidney Crosby and Sweden forward William Nylander, are among the more than 70 items that will be on display for a limited time.

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AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics