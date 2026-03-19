FIFA wants Iran to fulfill World Cup schedule and won't act on a Palestinian complaint about Israel

FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during a Board of Peace meeting at the U.S. Institute of Peace, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

GENEVA – In a statement Thursday that did not mention Iran, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said soccer has a key role to “promote peace,” though the sport's governing body took no action on its Palestinian member federation’s complaints against Israeli settlement clubs.

FIFA did, however, fine the Israel Football Association 150,000 Swiss francs ($190,000) on disciplinary charges relating to “discrimination and racist abuse,” plus “offensive behavior and violations of the principles of fair play.”

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Infantino reiterated after FIFA’s ruling council met that it will not grant Iranian requests to move the team’s three World Cup group games in June from the United States to Mexico.

Iranian government and soccer officials have said they do not want to boycott the World Cup but that it is not possible for the national team to come to the U.S. because of military attacks on the country by Israel and U.S. since Feb. 28.

The team is due to play two games at the Los Angeles Rams’ stadium in Inglewood and one in Seattle.

“We have a schedule,” Infantino said about the World Cup fixtures announced in December, adding “we want the FIFA World Cup to go ahead as scheduled.”

FIFA also decided Thursday to take no action on formal complaints by the Palestinian soccer federation in 2024 against its Israeli counterpart, including to suspend membership.

Palestinian soccer officials have long argued Israel violates FIFA statutes by letting teams from settlements in the West Bank play in the national league.

"FIFA should take no action given that, in the context of the interpretation of the relevant provisions of the FIFA Statutes, the final legal status of the West Bank remains an unresolved and highly complex matter under public international law,” the soccer body said.

“FIFA can’t solve geopolitical conflicts," said Infantino, who presented U.S. President Donald Trump with a specially created peace prize at the World Cup draw in December.

"(B)ut we are committed to using the power of football and the FIFA World Cup to build bridges and promote peace as our thoughts are with those who are suffering as a consequence of the ongoing wars,” he said.

The disciplinary investigation of Israeli soccer also was opened 18 months ago in response to formal complaints by the Palestinian federation.

One third of the fine must be spent by Israeli officials, FIFA ruled, on “implementation of a comprehensive plan to ensure action against discrimination and to prevent repeated incidents.”

“The plan shall be approved by FIFA and shall focus on the following areas: reforms, protocols, monitoring, and educational campaigns in stadiums and on official channels for an entire season,” FIFA judges decided.

The judges said they “cannot remain indifferent to the broader human context in which football operates” and the sport “must remain a platform for peace, dialogue, and mutual respect.”

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