Nebraska gets its first NCAA Tournament win, beating Troy 76-47 behind Pryce Sandfort's 23 points

Nebraska forward Pryce Sandfort (21) looks to shoot over Troy forward Victor Valdes, left, during the first half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 19, 2026, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

OKLAHOMA CITY – Pryce Sandfort scored 23 points and Nebraska rolled to its long-awaited first NCAA Tournament victory, beating Troy 76-47 on Thursday.

The Cornhuskers (27-6), the No. 4 seed in the South Region, entered March Madness as the only school from a power conference without a tournament win — they were 0-8, with many of the losses coming as the higher seed. Sandfort helped the Huskers end the drought by making seven 3-pointers.

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Braden Frager and Jamarques Lawrence each scored 13 points and Rienk Mast added 11 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the Huskers, who will play either No. 5 seed Vanderbilt or 12th-seeded McNeese in the second round on Saturday.

Victor Valdes scored 14 points for 13th-seeded Troy (22-12), the Sun Belt Tournament champion.

Nebraska opened this season on a 20-game win streak and was ranked as high as No. 5 in the AP Top 25, giving fans hope that this would be the year for a breakthrough. Paycom Center, which seats 18,203 for Oklahoma City Thunder games, was filled with boisterous Nebraska fans. The Lincoln campus is a 6-hour drive away.

Sandfort hit back-to-back 3-pointers 26 seconds apart to put the Cornhuskers up 18-15. He went on to score 17 points in the first half as Nebraska led 41-25 at the break.

Braden Frager's two-handed fast-break dunk pushed Nebraska's advantage to 62-40 midway through the second half. After a 3-pointer by Frager increased the lead to 25, Troy called timeout as Nebraska fans, who had been standing throughout the second half, erupted into cheers.

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AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness