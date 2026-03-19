ROANOKE, Va. – VHSL State Basketball Honors are starting to be released and it proved to be a clean sweep for Galax on the girls side of Class 1. The Maroon Tide’s sensational freshman Rylee Hawks was named the state player of the year. She averaged 20 points and 10 rebounds in her freshman campaign, notching at least 30 points on two occasions this past season.

In his third year leading the Galax program, Patrick Puckett was named the Class 1 Girls Coach of the Year. He guided the Maroon Tide to a 26-3 record and the program’s first ever state championship victory.

More local Class 1 Girls All-State honors:

-Makaylan Luttrell, George Wythe (1st Team)

-Keely Bartlett, Galax (1st Team)

-Caroline Harris, George Wythe (1st Team)

-Karsyn Reed, Narrows (2nd Team)

-Kayla Young, Galax (2nd Team)

Local Class 3 Girls All-State honors:

-Ailynn MacCauley, Staunton River (1st Team)

-Kayla Rivard, LCA (2nd Team)

-Maggie Hoover, Lord Botetourt (2nd Team)

-Payton Chewning, Staunton River (2nd Team)

Local Class 3 Boys All-State honors:

-Torrence Steele, Hidden Valley (1st Team)

-Trey Smith, LCA (2nd Team)

-Shawn Turner, Cave Spring (2nd Team)

-Wyatt Clark, Hidden Valley (2nd Team)

-Garrett Overbay, Christiansburg (2nd Team)

This story will be updated as more class honors are released by VHSL.