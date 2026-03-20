NCAA Tournament | White leads Virginia past Wright State, 82-73

Virginia's Jacari White (6), goes up to shoot against Wright State's Michael Cooper during the first half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 20, 2026, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – In the NCAA Tournament, No. 3 Virginia defeated No. 14 Wright State, 82-73.

The Cavaliers trailed by five at halftime after an uncharacteristic six turnovers in the first half. They finished with game with 14. But Jacari White provided the spark off the bench, finishing with a game-high 26 points including six three-pointers.

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As for the Raiders, Solomon Callaghan had the hot hand with 16 points but was held to just two in the second half. Michael Imariagbe scored 19 and TJ Burch added 15.

But two second half runs from the Cavaliers helped secure the victory to end the program’s three-game losing streak in NCAA Tournament play.

Virginia advances to the second round where it will face the winner of the Tennessee vs. Miami (OH) game.