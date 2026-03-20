NCAA Women’s Tournament | Virginia Tech falls to Oregon, 70-60

Virginia Tech guard Carleigh Wenzel (1) drives to the basket past Oregon guard Sofia Bell (3) during the second half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 20, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Tx. – In the NCAA Women’s Tournament, Virginia Tech’s season comes to an end after a 70-60 loss to Oregon.

Virginia Tech shot a dismal 32 percent from the field compared to Oregon’s 48 percent. Carys Baker finished with 21 points for the Hokies but the Ducks built a double digit lead in the first quarter. Katie Fiso led Oregon with 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting from the field.

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The Ducks only led by six at halftime but an 18-0 run in the second half changed the game. 34 points in the paint and led to a 22 point advantage for Oregon as the Ducks advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.