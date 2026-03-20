NCAA Women’s Tournament | Virginia Tech falls to Oregon, 70-60

AUSTIN, Tx. – In the NCAA Women’s Tournament, Virginia Tech’s season comes to an end after a 70-60 loss to Oregon.
Virginia Tech shot a dismal 32 percent from the field compared to Oregon’s 48 percent. Carys Baker finished with 21 points for the Hokies but the Ducks built a double digit lead in the first quarter. Katie Fiso led Oregon with 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting from the field.
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The Ducks only led by six at halftime but an 18-0 run in the second half changed the game. 34 points in the paint and led to a 22 point advantage for Oregon as the Ducks advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.