Alabama's Tyler Fay pitches no-hitter against Florida for Tide's first in a complete game since 1942

FILE - Alabama pitcher Tyler Fay (8) during an NCAA baseball game against Presbyterian on March 9, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Mike Buscher, File)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Tyler Fay pitched Alabama's first nine-inning, complete-game no-hitter in 84 years, striking out 13 in a 6-0 victory over Florida on Friday night.

Fay retired the last 10 batters, getting Brendan Lawson to fly out to left to end the game. Fay, who had never pitched more than seven innings in college, threw a career-high 132 pitches, 85 for strikes.

Recommended Videos

The redshirt junior from Doniphan, Nebraska, issued a walk in the second inning and another in the sixth against the Gators (19-4, 3-1 SEC), who are ranked as high as No. 17. Fay came into the season as Alabama's No. 1 starter and entered the game with a 3-2 record and 5.43 ERA.

The Crimson Tide (16-7, 1-3) hadn't had a pitcher throw a complete-game, nine-inning no-hitter since Eddie Wocar did it at Mississippi on April 24, 1942.

Florida was no-hit for the first time since Jacksonville’s Tom McMillan did it in a seven-inning game June 1, 1963.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports