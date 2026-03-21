Physicality, depth to highlight Virginia vs. Tennessee match up

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Virginia Cavaliers men’s basketball will look to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2019 when they face the Tennessee Volunteers in a Round of 32 match-up Sunday afternoon.

The Cavaliers are seeking their 11th Sweet 16 appearance in program history, but face a difficult challenge against a Tennessee team known for its physicality and depth.

Containing All-SEC standouts Jakobi Gillespie and Nate Ament will be a key for Virginia, which allowed 73 points in its previous game against Wright State. Tennessee enters averaging just under 80 points per game.

Limiting second-chance opportunities will also be critical. Tennessee ranks among the top teams nationally in rebounding, including offensive boards, creating extra possessions that can quickly swing momentum.

Virginia coach Ryan Odom praised Tennessee’s top players while noting their development and consistency.

“Yeah, I’ll start with Nate because I’ve watched Nate a ton, and it’s so cool to see his development,” Odom said. “You can tell that Coach Barnes really trusts Gillespie. He’s dynamite. He’s been doing it at every stop. He’s just a winner.”

Guard Dallin Hall emphasized the physical nature of the match-up.

“Obviously, they’re very well-coached. They play tremendously hard. They’re physical, especially in the forward positions,” Hall said. “So we’ve got to make sure we’re up for the fight, bringing the fight to them on the glass.”

Tennessee forward Felix Okpara expects a battle of size and strength.

“I feel like they have size just like we do,” Okpara said. “I think it’s going to boil down to the guys — who is more physical.”

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said his team will rely on its identity rather than making major adjustments.

“We do it every day. We go against each other every day. We are who we are,” Barnes said. “At this time of year, you hope your players play their best basketball, and we have to be who we are.”

Virginia’s perimeter shooting could play a decisive role. The Cavaliers are shooting 36% from 3-point range, though Tennessee prides itself on defending the arc. Odom said his team must avoid settling for contested shots.

“When you have the size around the rim and the athleticism to contest shots, sometimes you can settle,” Odom said. “We have to make sure we find the best shots and trust our way.”

With only one day between games, both teams face a quick turnaround, limiting preparation time. Virginia players said that dynamic works both ways.

“We respect them, but ultimately, when we execute our principles, that gives us the best chance to win,” Hall said.

“Just sticking to what we do, we should be fine,” said Cavaliers guard Jacari White.

Virginia holds an 8-6 advantage in the all-time series, though the Cavaliers have not defeated Tennessee since 2012.