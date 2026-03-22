Frager’s layup puts Nebraska ahead and Huskers reach Sweet 16 when Tanner’s heave rims out for Vandy

Nebraska forward Braden Frager (5) makes the winning shot over Vanderbilt forward Devin McGlockton (99) during the second half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 21, 2026, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok. – Braden Frager made a driving layup with 2.2 seconds left, and Nebraska advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time, outlasting Vanderbilt 74-72 in a scintillating second-round NCAA Tournament game on Saturday night when Tyler Tanner’s heave from beyond half court rimmed out at the buzzer.

Frager finished with 15 points and Pryce Sandfort also scored 15 for the fourth-seeded Cornhuskers (28-6), who had never won a March Madness game until beating Troy two days ago. Nebraska advances to the South Region semifinals in Houston, where it will face either top-seeded Florida or ninth-seeded Iowa on Thursday.

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Tanner scored 27 points and Tyler Nickel added 16 for No. 5 seed Vanderbilt (25-9), which was trying to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2007.

Rienk Mast added 13 points for the Huskers. Sam Hoiberg, coach Fred Hoiberg’s son, finished with eight points, none bigger than his putback with 1:20 to go that tied the game at 70-all. The teams traded the lead four times in the final 2:08.