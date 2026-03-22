NCAA Tournament | Tennessee leads Virginia at halftime, 36-31

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – In the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament, No. 6 Tennessee leads No. 3 Virginia, 36-31 at halftime.

While the Cavaliers had a hot start from three point range, the Volunteers rattled off a 12-0 run to take a 28-20 lead. During that stretch, Virginia had a scoring drought that lasted for more than five minutes.

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As expected, the Volunteers have the advantage scoring in the paint. Both teams have limited their turnovers--just a combined 4 between both teams.

Bishop Boswell leads Tennessee with 9 points while Jacari White leads Virginia with 10 points.

The Cavaliers are seeking their first Sweet 16 birth since 2019.