Virginia Tech’s Avdalas enters transfer portal

Virginia Tech freshman guard Neoklis Avdalas is entering the NCAA transfer portal.

The 6-foot-9 guard from Greece averaged 12.1 points, 4.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game during his lone season with the Hokies. He shot 38.6% from the field and 35% from 3-point range.

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Avdalas, one of the most highly touted recruits in program history, delivered several standout performances early in the season, including a 33-point effort in an overtime win over Providence and a 30-point game against Western Carolina.

His production declined during Atlantic Coast Conference play, where he struggled with efficiency and consistency. He scored five points in 31 minutes in Virginia Tech’s ACC tournament loss and was sidelined late in that game.

Avdalas was widely expected to declare for the 2026 NBA Draft after one season, but he now appears likely to transfer in an effort to improve his draft stock.

He would have multiple years of eligibility remaining.