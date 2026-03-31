Liberty’s Brett Decker Jr. plans to enter transfer portal

Liberty's Brett Decker Jr. (4) controls the ball against North Carolina State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)

ROANOKE, Va. – Liberty guard Brett Decker Jr., one of the nation’s top perimeter shooters, plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal after a breakout sophomore season.

Decker, a 6-foot-3 guard from Cecilia, Kentucky, emerged as a key offensive weapon for the Flames during the 2025-26 campaign. He averaged 16.8 points per game while shooting better than 50% from the field and 48.1% from 3-point range, ranking among the most efficient high-volume shooters in college basketball.

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His rise marked a significant jump from his freshman season, when he averaged just 4.3 points in limited minutes. By his second year, Decker had developed into Liberty’s leading scorer and one of the top breakout players in Conference USA, showcasing elite shooting ability and offensive consistency.

Decker’s production also drew national attention, with analysts highlighting his ability to stretch the floor and score at a high level. He connected on nearly half of his attempts from beyond the arc on substantial volume, making him a coveted option in the portal.

During the season, Decker delivered multiple standout performances, including a 17-point effort in a win over New Mexico State as part of Liberty’s strong conference run.

Decker now becomes one of the more intriguing guards available, with his shooting ability expected to draw interest from high-major programs looking to add perimeter scoring.