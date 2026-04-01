Kevon “KB” Bagot named next North Cross football coach

ROANOKE, Va. – North Cross School has named Kevon “KB” Bagot as its director of auxiliary programs, associate athletic director and head football coach, the school announced.

Bagot brings more than 15 years of experience in athletic leadership, having built successful programs, developed coaching staffs and emphasized values-based team cultures throughout his career.

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“Coach Bagot brings with him a love and passion for the game and an unsurpassed professionalism in his approach to building a team,” athletic director Eric Lawrence said. “He will add tremendous value to the North Cross community.”

Bagot most recently served as assistant athletic director and director of summer experience at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tennessee. During his tenure, he led a redesign of the school’s summer program that increased revenue by 63% while expanding participation and improving operational efficiency.

Before that, Bagot spent nearly a decade at The Village School in Houston, where he served as head football coach and assistant athletic director. He guided the football program to a TAPPS Division V state championship in 2019 and multiple regional titles, while establishing a culture centered on discipline and accountability. He also founded the school’s girls lacrosse program, increasing participation and visibility.

A former Division I football player at Louisiana Tech, Bagot holds a master’s degree in coaching and athletic administration from Concordia University Irvine. He is known for his leadership and commitment to developing student-athletes both on and off the field.

Head of School Armistead Lemon said Bagot’s philosophy aligns with the school’s mission.

“In all of our programs at North Cross, we strive to embody a culture of excellence,” Lemon said. “For a state championship football program, excellence is about the development of an extraordinary team of leaders. There is humility in victory, and grace in defeat. The lessons learned through challenges and successes on the field become lifelong ones. Coach Bagot understands this, and we are ecstatic that he has chosen to lead North Cross in this next chapter.”