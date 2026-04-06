Cavaliers Regain Core as Mallory, De Ridder, Grünloh Announce Returns

The Virginia Cavaliers men’s basketball team are getting a significant boost to their roster continuity, with three key contributors — Chance Mallory, Thijs De Ridder and Johann Grünloh — announcing their returns for the upcoming season.

In a span of three announcements, Virginia secured the return of players accounting for roughly 35%-45% of its production across major statistical categories, including minutes, scoring, assists, steals, blocks and rebounds from last season.

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Mallory was the first to confirm his return after emerging as one of the ACC’s most reliable bench options. He averaged 9.5 points per game and provided consistent scoring in reserve minutes. With five departures from the roster, Mallory is expected to compete for a starting role heading into the new season.

De Ridder’s decision followed, marking the most impactful return for the Cavaliers. The first-team All-ACC selection led the team in scoring at more than 15.5 points per game while also pacing the roster in rebounds, making him a central figure in Virginia’s offensive and defensive schemes.

Grünloh, a rising sophomore, rounded out the trio of returnees. As a freshman, he averaged 7.1 points and more than five rebounds per game, showcasing developing versatility and physical presence in the frontcourt.