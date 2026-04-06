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Sports

Vinícius Júnior hails Lamine Yamal for condemning anti-Muslim chants

Tales Azzoni

Associated Press

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Brazil's Vinicius Junior, front, supported by Brazil's Gabriel Martinelli in action during the international friendly soccer match between Brazil and France in Foxborough, Mass, Thursday, March 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Spain's Lamine Yamal controls the ball during the international friendly soccer match between Spain and Egypt in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, March 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
Brazil forward Vincius Jnior (10) is defended by Croatia midfielder Petar Sucic (17) during the first half of an international friendly soccer game, Tuesday, March 31, 2026, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Kevin Kolczynski)
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior in action betweem Mallorca's Samu Costa, left, and Pablo Maffeo during a La Liga soccer match between Mallorca and Real Madrid in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Saturday, April 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Brazil's Vinicius Junior, front, supported by Brazil's Gabriel Martinelli in action during the international friendly soccer match between Brazil and France in Foxborough, Mass, Thursday, March 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

MADRID – Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior praised Barcelona star Lamine Yamal for publicly condemning anti-Muslim chants in a recent match, saying players need to stick together in the fight against discrimination.

Vinícius spoke Monday, less than a week after Yamal criticized the chants by Spanish fans in Spain’s friendly against Egypt last Tuesday. Yamal, who is Muslim, said the chants were disrespectful and intolerable.

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Vinícius, a Brazil international, has been often subjected to racist taunts while playing in Europe and is vocal about the fight against racism. He said “it's always complicated” to talk about the subject but “these things happen a lot.”

“Hopefully we can continue with this fight,” he said. “It's important that Lamine speaks about it. It could help others. We are famous, we have money, we can balance these things better, but the poor people and the Blacks who are everywhere, they surely struggle more than we do. So we have to stick together, those who have a stronger voice, the players …”

In a Champions League match last month in Lisbon, Vinícius accused Benfica player Gianluca Prestianni of calling him a monkey after the Brazil forward celebrated in front of the home fans when he scored for Madrid. Benfica fans insulted Vinícius from the stands.

“I'm not saying that Spain or Germany or Portugal are racist countries, but there are racists in these countries, and in Brazil and other countries as well,” Vinícius said. “But if we keep fighting together, I think future players and people in general won't have to go through this again.”

Vinícius spoke on the eve of the first leg between Madrid and Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.