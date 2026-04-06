Virginia star Kymora Johnson enters transfer portal

Virginia guard Kymora Johnson reacts to a play during overtime against Iowa in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, March 23, 2026, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

UVA women’s basketball entered a period of uncertainty Saturday following the dismissal of head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton, leaving questions about how the roster would take shape.

Those questions began to be answered Monday as several players entered the NCAA transfer portal, headlined by junior guard Kymora Johnson, a Charlottesville native and one of the program’s most accomplished recent standouts.

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Johnson averaged 19.5 points and 5.9 assists per game during the 2025–26 season, making her one of only three players nationally to meet both benchmarks. She played a central role in leading Virginia to its first NCAA Women’s Sweet Sixteen appearance since 2000, a milestone achievement for the program.

A two-time All-ACC first-team selection, Johnson also earned honorable mention All-America honors in consecutive seasons. Known for her scoring ability, court vision and leadership, her departure represents a significant loss for Virginia as the program navigates a coaching transition and prepares for the 2026–27 season.