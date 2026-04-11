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Sports

1st and 10 Trophy Tour | Lord Botetourt's Quentin Jones

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

DALEVILLE, Va. – The 1st and 10 Trophy Tour made a stop at Lord Botetourt High School, celebrating a student-athlete that helped the program put together another big 2025 season.

Jones proved to be a vital part of the Cavaliers’ offense and that was on display in the teams playoff opener against Cave Spring. That’s when the talented running back ripped off 203 yards on 16 carries and 4 touchdowns.

Jones would end the 2025 season with well over 1,000 yards of offense from his rushing, passing and receiving efforts. He would also prove to be Lord Botetourt’s leading rusher and receiver for the season.

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