Glenvar boys soccer remains unbeaten with win over Radford

Glenvar boys soccer is on a roll this season, as the three time defending state champions are unbeaten through the first six games of the year (5-0-1).

They added to their win total with a 7-1 win over Radford on Monday night due to a strong offensive attack.

The Highlanders scored early and often, scoring as early as seven minutes into play.

They’ll look to stay undefeated when they take on Patrick County on Thursday at 7 p.m. while Radford looks to bounce back against Carroll County Thursday at 7 p.m.