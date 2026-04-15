Blacksburg baseball tops Cave Spring in high scoring thriller

A game with 20 combined runs swung in the favor of Blacksburg on Tuesday, as the Bruins took a mid-week clash against Cave Spring 12-8.

Blacksburg scored in every inning except for the first, tallying 15 hits along with their 12 runs.

Jack Mann was the Bruins biggest contributor, driving in five runs and going 2-4 at the plate. Sam Szecf went 3-3 with three RBI as well.

Tied 8-8 going into the 7th, the Bruins rattled off four runs which would be unanswered in the bottom of the frame.

Blacksburg heads to Hidden Valley on Friday at 5 p.m. while Cave Spring heads to Franklin County on Wednesday at 5 p.m.