Rail Yard Dawgs emphasizing identity ahead of semifinal matchup

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs are just a handful of wins away from raising a new banner in the Berglund Center, and if they continue to play like they did this past week, they’ll be partying like it’s 2023.

The Dawgs are buzzing, having outscored Birmingham 13-1 over the weekend series. However, there’s a level of uncertainty the Dawgs have to deal with. A three game series turns into a five game set against Evansville, a team they have yet to see all season.

In order to make the most of the semifinal opportunity, it will boil down to the Dawgs going back to their identity against an unfamiliar opponent.

“You know, the biggest thing at this level over the years is consistency. One night it might be our top line rolling along, and the next night with that depth it helps that you have a secondary scoring. Really we’ve got to focus on, we’re continuing to focus on the defensive side of the puck,” said Head Coach Dan Bremner.

“At the start of this series you’re an 0-0 hockey club. That’s the mentality that you have to go forward. Obviously it’s nice, you know, to look back and feel good about yourself for the Birmingham series, but this is a completely different team. We’re going to have to get used to that,” added Matt O’Dea, a Defenceman.

Games one and two of the series are at the Berglund Center Friday and Saturday nights.

Game three is on the road. If necessary, game four is on away as well, while game 5 would be back in the Star City if needed.