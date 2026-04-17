45th annual Chance Crawford softball benefit tournament returns this weekend

SALEM, Va. – The 45th annual Chance Crawford Benefit Softball Tournament returns to Virginia’s Blue Ridge this weekend, featuring more than 200 teams from 12 states competing April 17-19.

Games will be played across 21 fields throughout the region, with the Moyer Sports Complex in Salem serving as tournament headquarters. Additional sites include the Botetourt Sports Complex, Salem Civic Center, Wasena Park and several other local venues.

The three-day event will feature multiple divisions, including men’s upper, D, E and recreation leagues, as well as men’s 40-plus, women’s and coed divisions. A home run derby and cookout are scheduled to kick off the tournament Friday.

“The Salem community absolutely amazes me with its commitment to this event,” said Chance Crawford, the tournament’s namesake. “The fact that people throughout the entire region continue to support this tournament on an annual basis is extremely gratifying.”

Over its four-decade history, the tournament has raised nearly $1 million to support individuals with medical needs, provide scholarships and fund youth sports programs in the Roanoke Valley. In 2025, organizers distributed $33,000 in scholarships and donations.

The event also provides an economic boost to the region. Last year, nearly 3,500 participants accounted for more than 2,100 hotel room nights across Salem, Roanoke and surrounding areas.

“You know, at City of Salem, we’re fortunate to host some pretty prestigious events, but none more rewarding than the Chance Crawford Tournament because of the impact it has,” said Moyer Sports Complex manager Jim Farmer. “And you know, we raise over $30,000 every year to put back into the community and like I said, help those that are less fortunate.”

The tournament began in 1981 to assist Crawford, a Salem High School quarterback who suffered a spinal cord injury during a game. Following his recovery and later service as Salem’s clerk of court, organizers continued the event in his honor, using proceeds to assist others facing medical and educational expenses.