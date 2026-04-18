Kymora Johnson returning to UVA for senior season

Virginia guard Kymora Johnson celebrates after making a three-point basket during the second half in a First Four college basketball game against Arizona State in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 19, 2026, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Kymora Johnson is returning to University of Virginia for her senior season, providing a major boost to the Cavaliers’ women’s basketball program following a period of offseason uncertainty.

Johnson, one of the top guards in the Atlantic Coast Conference, withdrew her name from the transfer portal and will remain with the Cavaliers for the 2026–27 campaign. Her decision comes after entering the portal amid a coaching change that saw Aaron Roussell take over the program.

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A Charlottesville native, Johnson is coming off a standout junior season in which she averaged 19.5 points and 5.9 assists per game while earning first-team All-ACC honors. She also played a key role in leading Virginia to its first Sweet 16 appearance since 2000 during the 2026 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Johnson’s return is considered an early win for Roussell, who was hired to lead the program after the departure of former coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton. Retaining Johnson, a two-time first-team All-ACC selection and one of the most sought-after players in the portal, solidifies the foundation for Virginia entering the new season.

During the 2025–26 season, Johnson delivered several notable performances, including a 41-point outing against Winthrop and a 28-point effort in a double-overtime NCAA Tournament win over Iowa.

Her decision to return, along with other key players withdrawing from the portal, signals continuity for a Virginia team looking to build on its postseason success under new leadership.