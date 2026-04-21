Liberty High School names Justin Waldron new head boys basketball coach

Liberty High School boys basketball will be under new guidance come the 2026-2027 season, as the school has announced Justin Waldron as the newest Head Boys basketball coach.

Waldron served as the girls program’s head coach, where he went 71-29 in a four year span, including three consecutive appearances in the Class 2 State tournament and a Region 2C championship in 2025.

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Waldron was also named the 2C Coach of the Year in 2025.

The school claims Waldron will work with both the boys and girls programs until a new head coach is named on the girls side.