Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock announces retirement

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Whit Babcock will step down as Virginia Tech’s director of athletics effective June 30, 2026, ending a 12-year tenure marked by competitive success, major fundraising growth and facilities expansion.

Babcock announced Thursday he will transition into an athletics director emeritus role beginning July 1, 2026, serving as an adviser to the university president and the next athletics director on strategic planning and conference-related matters.

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“Serving as Virginia Tech’s director of athletics has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Babcock said in a statement. He cited a desire to focus on family, health and work-life balance as factors in his decision to step aside.

Babcock, one of the longest-tenured athletics directors in the Atlantic Coast Conference, has led the Hokies since January 2014. During his tenure, Virginia Tech captured 30 of its 46 ACC championships and produced numerous All-ACC performers while expanding its national profile across multiple sports.

University president Tim Sands credited Babcock with elevating the athletics department “competitively, academically and culturally,” calling him “a loyal advocate for our student-athletes and a thoughtful steward of the Hokie experience.”

Babcock oversaw significant financial growth, including increasing the department’s budget from $85 million to $200 million and helping lead initiatives such as the “Invest to Win” effort, which secured $229 million in additional funding. The school also reported a record $56 million raised in fiscal year 2026 and is nearing $400 million in its “Reach for Excellence” campaign.

On the field, Babcock hired several high-profile coaches, including football coach James Franklin, who said Babcock played a key role in his decision to join the program.

“Simply put, I wouldn’t be at Virginia Tech without Whit,” Franklin said, noting Babcock’s vision for the football program and long-term commitment to building a sustainable contender.

Under Babcock’s leadership, multiple programs reached historic milestones, including ACC titles in men’s and women’s basketball, a Final Four appearance in women’s basketball and numerous NCAA tournament runs across sports. The Hokies also recorded nine individual national championships and multiple top-40 finishes in the Learfield Directors’ Cup standings.

Babcock also prioritized academics, with the department posting a record 3.33 cumulative GPA and 392 student-athletes earning ACC Honor Roll recognition in 2025.

Facility upgrades were another hallmark of his tenure, including renovations to Lane Stadium and Cassell Coliseum, as well as construction of new performance and academic centers. In 2025, Virginia Tech hosted a concert by Metallica at Lane Stadium, an event Babcock described as part of the department’s emphasis on creating memorable fan experiences.

Babcock said he believes the athletics program is well-positioned for continued success, particularly in football, despite acknowledging it has not yet reached the level expected by fans.

“The foundation is strong and the future is bright,” Babcock said.

A Harrisonburg, Virginia, native, Babcock played baseball at James Madison and later earned a master’s degree in sports management from West Virginia. He has also served as vice president of the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics and was named Under Armour Athletics Director of the Year in 2017-18.