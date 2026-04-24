Reigning two-time champ Carlos Alcaraz out of French Open due to wrist injury

FILE - Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts during the final of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Jannik Sinner, Sunday, June 8, 2025, in Paris. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)

MADRID – Two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz won’t attempt to defend his French Open title due to a right wrist injury.

Alcaraz posted on X on Friday that neither would he play in the preceding Italian Open in Rome, where he also won last year.

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No. 2-ranked Alcaraz was injured at the Barcelona Open this month during his first-round win and withdrew the day after.

He pulled out of this week's Madrid Open and attended the Laureus World Sports Awards in the Spanish capital on Monday with his wrist immobilized. Alcaraz was named world sportsman of the year at the gala.

Alcaraz confirmed he was a no-go for Paris after undergoing more medical tests on Friday.

"After the results of the tests carried out today, we have decided that the most prudent thing is to be cautious and not participate in Rome and Roland Garros," he wrote on X. “It's a complicated moment for me, but I'm sure we'll come out stronger from here.”

Alcaraz started the year in sensational form, beating Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open final. That made him the youngest man ever to win all four major titles in tennis.

He has won only one title since — at Doha in February — and will be without a title in the major clay-court events. He lost the Monte Carlo final to Jannik Sinner at the start of this month and surrendered the No. 1 ranking to his Italian rival.

Last year, Alcaraz beat Sinner in the finals of the Italian Open and French Open, where he saved three match points in an epic match. Alcaraz then lost the Wimbledon final to Sinner before beating him again in the U.S. Open final.

The Italian Open starts on May 6. The French Open does so on May 18.

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AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis