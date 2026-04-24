Jim Furyk is returning as US Ryder Cup captain for 2027, AP sources say

FILE - US team captain Jim Furyk attends the press conference of the losing team after Europe won the 2018 Ryder Cup golf tournament at Le Golf National in Saint Quentin-en-Yvelines, outside Paris, France, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, file)

HOUSTON – Jim Furyk is returning as U.S. Ryder Cup captain for the 2027 matches in Ireland as the Americans try to get back on track against a European team that has dominated the last three decades, The Associated Press has learned.

Furyk would be the fourth U.S. captain to get a second chance dating to 1979, considered the modern era of the Ryder Cup when continental Europe became part of it.

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Three people aware of the selection process said the Ryder Cup committee chose Furyk once Tiger Woods removed himself from competition after his March 27 arrest on suspicion of DUI. They spoke on condition of anonymity because of the PGA of America has not announced it.

Furyk was the 2018 captain in Paris, another dominant win by Europe in matches marked by his four captain's picks going 2-10-0 at Le Golf National.

Europe built a record seven-point lead after two days last year at Bethpage Black and held on for its second straight victory under captain Luke Donald, who returns for a third stint in Ireland.

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AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf