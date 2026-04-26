Joel Embiid in starting line for 76ers in Game 4 against the Celtics 17 days after an appendectomy

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) drives against San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, April 6, 2026, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

PHILADELPHIA – Joel Embiid made a surprise return to the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night, back in the starting lineup for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics only 17 days after having an appendectomy.

Embiid was starting for the first time since April 6, and the two-time NBA scoring champion hopes to spark a Sixers team that trails 2-1 in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference series.

Recommended Videos

Embiid was listed as doubtful to start the day and was upgraded to questionable after going through his pregame workout.

The 32-year-old Embiid averaged 26.9 points and 7.7 rebounds this season after playing in only 19 games in 2024-25. He hasn’t appeared in as many as 40 games in a regular season since 2022-23, when he averaged a career-best 33.1 points and earned MVP honors.

Embiid had an appendectomy in Houston on April 9 after Philadelphia’s star big man was stricken with appendicitis overnight.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba